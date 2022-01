World Cup Qualifying Preview: Canada vs USA

The Canadian men’s national soccer team is gearing up for a 6-pointer at the top of the table against the United States. Win or draw in Hamilton and Canada stay in 1st place and keep their unbeaten record heading into the last game of this World Cup Qualifying period. It’s all to play for this Sunday at Tim Hortons Field. Duane Rollins joins CBC’s Signa Butler to break it all down.