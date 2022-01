World Cup Qualifying: What to expect from Canada vs. Honduras

Sports

Duration 34:06

The Canadian men’s national soccer team is gearing up for three more World Cup qualifying matches, starting January 27th away in Honduras. They’ll have to play without Alphonso Davies, who is sidelined with a COVID-related instance of myocarditis. Unusual Efforts’ Sonja Missio joins CBC’s Signa Butler to preview the three matches ahead.