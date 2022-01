A snowy hike through Kejimkujik National Park

News

Duration 3:02

Kejimkujik National Park is wildly popular in the summer time, but the park is open year round for hiking, biking and snowshoeing — and it gives Keji a very different feel. A new trail has been carved out for the first time in a decade, and the journey there is a showstopper. Colleen Jones takes us through a winter hike in Keji.