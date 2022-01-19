Skip to Main Content
24:27Cannabis vs. COVID: What the research is showing

Cannabis vs. COVID: What the research is showing

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 24:27

A study last week from two Oregon universities has generated a lot of buzz, after findings suggested that some cannabis compounds may be able to block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering human cells. It adds to a growing body of research on cannabis and the coronavirus, as studies from around the world — including from Canada — have found that the cannabis compound CBD may be effective in helping treat some of the virus’s most deadly symptoms. Today, Katie MacBride, a health science reporter at the online magazine Inverse, joins us for a deep dive into what the research says — and doesn’t say — about cannabis and COVID-19.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:42

New Tonga images reveal extent of damage from volcanic eruption

CBC News Network (Highlights)

22 hours ago
Duration 1:30

Airport taxi driver stranded on the 401

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:43

'Booty Bandit' break and enter leaves business owners baffled

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 2:07

Tsunami cuts off communication with Tonga, extent of damage unknown

The National

2 days ago
Duration 3:22

What you need to know about layering masks

CBC News

4 days ago

now