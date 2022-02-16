Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Video
Channels
Home
News
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
Docs
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 12 | CBC.ca Loaded
Sports
Olympics
Winter
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 12
Live in
29 days
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 12
In 29 days
Sports
Duration
live
Watch coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
Recommended for You
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Winter
Live in
1 month
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 16
Olympics
1 month
Live in
1 month
The Samsung Hockey Show - Day 15
Olympics
1 month
Live in
1 month
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 15
Olympics
1 month
Live in
1 month
The Samsung Hockey Show - Day 14
Olympics
1 month
Live in
1 month
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 14
Olympics
1 month
Live in
1 month
The Samsung Hockey Show - Day 13
Olympics
1 month
Live in
1 month
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 13
Olympics
1 month
Live in
29 days
The Samsung Hockey Show - Day 12
Olympics
29 days
Live in
29 days
Beijing 2022: Beijing Today presented by Toyota - Day 12
Olympics
29 days
Live in
28 days
The Samsung Hockey Show - Day 11
Olympics
28 days
Trending Now
Duration
2:07
Tsunami cuts off communication with Tonga, extent of damage unknown
The National
1 day ago
Duration
3:22
What you need to know about layering masks
CBC News
2 days ago
Duration
1:50
Undersea volcano erupts in Pacific, forcing islanders of Tonga to rush to escape tsunami
CBC News
3 days ago
Duration
3:39
The mostly unvaccinated patients overwhelming an Ontario ICU
The National
4 days ago
Duration
0:12
Train crew frees a bobcat frozen to the tracks
CBC News BC
11 months ago
now