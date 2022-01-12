The Base Tapes: recordings from inside the neo-Nazi group

Skip to Main Content
23:31The Base Tapes: recordings from inside the neo-Nazi group

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 23:31

When an anti-fascist infiltrator left The Base in 2020, he took 80 gigabytes of files with him. Those screengrabs, videos and audio detail the neo-Nazi organization from its beginnings, including around 100 hours of vetting calls with white supremacists hoping to join. Today, The Fifth Estate host Gillian Findlay guides us through that audio, the first-ever interview with the infiltrator who calls himself Tradian and what the recordings all tell us about "accelerationist" ideology. Plus, FBI recordings of Base member and former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews after he fled to the U.S.

