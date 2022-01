Surge of COVID-19 patients plus nursing shortage behind 'Code Orange,' hospital doctor says

Dr. Jamie Spiegelman, critical care specialist at Humber River Hospital, speaks to CBC's Chris Glover about GTA hospitals under tremendous strain. Spiegelman said a nursing shortage in part prompted the William Osler Health System to declare 'Code Orange' this week. Hospitals are seeing 'definitely milder disease,' Spiegelman added.