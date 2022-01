Winnipeg's river skating trail at The Forks is open

News

Duration 1:46

Nestaweya is the new name for the skating trail at The Forks. It's Cree for "three points," the original name used for The Forks and Winnipeg, which connects the Assiniboine and Red Rivers. CBC's Walther Bernal met with Sky Bridges of the Winnipeg Foundation, as crews were out clearing the trail for skaters.