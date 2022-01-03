Skip to Main Content
33:30Debt jubilee: The case for cancelling debt

Debt jubilee: The case for cancelling debt

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 33:30

Canadians have loaded up on personal debt through more than half a century of financial crises — and it’s happening again. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, cash from federal benefits allowed many people to pay down their credit card balances. Last year, however, huge mortgages pushed Canada’s household debt-to-income ratio back toward its all-time high, rising above 177 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. Economist Michael Hudson says this kind of debt buildup chokes economic growth and gives undue power to creditors like banks. He also says it demands a reset: cancelling our debts. Today, Hudson explains the millennia-old practice of debt cancellation and how it could help modern economies.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:49

How a hockey fan helped a Canucks staffer spot a cancerous mole

CBC News

21 hours ago
Duration 8:48

Ontario nurse reacts to province's decision to stop reporting COVID-19 cases in schools

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 4:40

COVID-19: Which province is best responding to Omicron?

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:10

Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses criticism around pandemic leadership

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 0:12

Train crew frees a bobcat frozen to the tracks

CBC News BC

11 months ago

now