Opposition to Quebec curfew while non-essential businesses ordered to stay closed on Sundays

Fifty-seven ticket fines were handed out and one person was arrested after a crowd gathered in Quebec on Saturday to protest a curfew introduced on New Year's Eve. In addition to the evening curfew, Quebec residents won't be able to access non-essential businesses — including grocery stores — for at least the next three Sundays.