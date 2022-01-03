FLASHBACK: "Lolita" creator Jamie Loftus shares her podcast obsessions

Radio

Duration 53:44

This week we're re-releasing one of our fave episodes from May 2021. You may know our guest today, Jamie Loftus, from one of her many podcast endeavors. My Year in Mensa, The Bechdel Cast, Lolita and most recently The Aack Cast. This week she stops by to share her fave pods and talk about her deep dive into Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita. What do you think of when you hear Lolita? Heart-shaped sunglasses? Lana del Rey? Romance? Critics have called it a great love story. But look deeper into Vladimir Nabokov's novel and you might instead see a cautionary tale full of predatory behavior told by an unreliable narrator. So why does that name still conjure images of love and lollipops? You might remember host Jamie Loftus from My Year In Mensa (featured on our recommendation chain) or from The Bechdel Cast. She first learned about Lolita at age twelve and has had a complicated relationship with it ever since. That relationship inspired her to create Lolita Podcast, a deep dive into the history and cultural legacy of Lolita. Jamie joins Elamin this week to talk all things Lolita Podcast. And she brought along some of her favorite podcasts to play for us! Featuring: Lolita, You're Wrong About, There are no girls on the internet. As a note before you listen: Jamie and Elamin's conversation touches on mature themes, including child abuse and pedophilia. Please take care while listening.