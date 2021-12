Searching For Kevin

Radio

Duration 52:48

Back in 1987, Janice Hoy was 17, and pregnant. She and her high-school boyfriend, Earl, placed their son for adoption. Years passed, Janice and Earl stayed together and had three more boys. But they never told them about their older brother. Decades later when Earl died suddenly in a snowmobile accident, Janice decided to face the trauma of losing both her husband and her firstborn son… by searching for Kevin.