Cost of Living5:43The economics of the all-you-can-eat buffet, or how you can make money off a "remorseless eating machine"

The economics of the all-you-can-eat buffet, or how you can make money off a "remorseless eating machine"

  17 hours
  Radio
  Duration 5:43

Remember when Homer Simpson got kicked out of an all-you-can-eat restaurant — and then sued? Fictional or not, the question of how a business makes money off an endless supply of seafood or prime rib is a true economic question. Jennifer Keene tucked into the numbers to find out.

