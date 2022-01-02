Skip to Main Content
The upside and downside of the four-day work week

Everyone is talking about new ways to work, and different places to work these days. But what about just … working less, and getting paid the same amount? It's a concept that sounds great for employees. But you might be surprised at the upside for employers - and the DOWNSIDES for workers. Producer Anis Heydari explores the four-day work week.

