CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Province reports third consecutive day record for new COVID cases, with 265

News

Duration 31:06



New Brunswick Public Health reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record number for the third consecutive day. Also, police in Halifax are investigating a suspicious death, and the P.E.I., government is looking for input on updates it wants to make to the province’s 30y-year-old Residential Tenancies Act.