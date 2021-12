Instead of sending lightly-used movie props to the landfill, this company sells them to the public

If you ever wanted to get your hands on clothing or a prop from a movie filmed nearby, you just might be able to, thanks to Ready, Set, Recycle. Created by Grant Hyggie after he got sick of watching what he calls a “colossal amount of waste” from the entertainment industry head straight to landfills, he hosts set sales of lightly used movie props. CBC Toronto took a visit to one of these recent sales to see what type of unique items are up for grabs.