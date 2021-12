CBC New Brunswick at 6: Psychologist talks mental health with Omicron variant and holidays

A psychologist talks about the mental strains many might face over the holidays as the Omicron COVID-19 variant prompts new restrictions on gatherings. Some of those will include New Brunswick's move Monday to Level 2 restrictions, requiring households to limit their close contacts to 10 people. Plus, five years after moving to Canada as Syrian refugees, members of the El Terek family have a home of their own.