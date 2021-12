Circulation

Radio

Duration 51:26

News outlets are dying across Canada. More than 330 local outlets in hundreds of communities have shut since 2008, a death rapidly escalated by COVID-19. Each time a radio or TV station, newspaper, or online site closes, important untold stories are lost, erasing the history, current events, and local lore in small-town Canada. Join host Haydn Watters in Tilbury, Ont., where the weekly paper shut down after 136 years.