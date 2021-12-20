Cosy stories just in time for the holidays

Skip to Main Content
We’ve started a new yearly tradition around here: bringing you cosy podcasts to pair with your holiday plans. Whether you’re cooking, travelling or snuggled up by the fire, you need stories as comforting as your favourite hot drink. Up first: what’s the secret to making a Christmas hit? A songwriter and a musicologist do a deep dive on “White Christmas.” Later, the advice you might be craving: how to find gifts for the men in your life (even if they won’t tell you what they want). And how did the white meat vs. dark meat debate get started anyway? Originally one of them wasn’t even an option. Our whole team wishes you a safe and happy holiday! And if you have a cosy winter podcast to recommend, we’d love to hear about it. Featuring: Switched On Pop, Man Up, Planet Money, Memory Palace, The Fridge Light.

