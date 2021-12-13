Mortified host Neil Katcher shares his favourite podcasts | CBC.ca Loaded
53:34Mortified host Neil Katcher shares his favourite podcasts
Mortified host Neil Katcher shares his favourite podcasts
2 days
Radio
Duration 53:34
It's hard to imagine wanting to tell anyone the most embarrassing moments of your adolescence, let alone release them as a podcast—But it's exactly what happens on the series Mortified.
Today on the show, Mortified co-creator and host of Neil Katcher joins us to share his podcast picks.
Featuring: Mortified, Ooh You're In Trouble, Maintenance Phase, Dolly Parton's America, Everything Is Alive.