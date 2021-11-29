Skip to Main Content
Front Burner24:10Roe v. Wade at stake in Mississippi abortion case

Roe v. Wade at stake in Mississippi abortion case

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 24:10

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in one of the most important cases on reproductive rights in decades. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi, has challenged a state law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court case could determine not just the fate of the clinic, but of the monumental 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Today, legal historian Mary Ziegler breaks down the Mississippi case, and explains what its potential impacts could be for reproductive rights across the United States.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

2:13

Jennifer Jones 'steals' a spot at the Beijing Olympics

Curling

15 hours ago
6:46

COVID-19: Will existing vaccines protect against the omicron variant?

The National

2 days ago
3:00

What’s known about the omicron variant

The National

2 days ago
0:35

Lava from Spain's La Cumbre Vieja volcano surrounds houses

News

3 days ago
0:21

Carrie Bourassa Tedx Talk

CBC News

1 month ago

now