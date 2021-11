'Pick up the pace, minister': Veterans ombudsperson speaks on report outlining delays in disability claims

The Office of the Veterans Ombudsman has released its 2021 report card. It says that the government has fallen behind in providing equitable access to veterans’ benefits and services. The veterans ombudsperson, retired colonel Nishika Jardine, tells Power & Politics her message to Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is to pick up the pace.