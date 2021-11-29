How D&D podcasts got a boost during lockdowns, and other podcasts about fun and games

Radio

59:33

If you’re gathering for the holidays this year, will you be busting out the Monopoly board? Did your Animal Crossing island or playing Dungeons & Dragons on Zoom help you get through pandemic lockdowns? Even if you’re not an avid gamer, you probably have lots of memories attached to games. This episode we’re recommending podcasts about all kinds of ‘em. Featuring: Sidedoor, Dungeons and Daddies, Trampoline Hall, Love Me, The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast