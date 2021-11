CBC New Brunswick News: Investigation underway after fatal accident at AIM

More than 6,200 children are booked for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. //// Public Health says it can't pinpoint the source of legionnaires' disease outbreak this past summer.//// An investigation is underway after a fatal accident at AIM metal recycling plant. //// Renowned Acadian writer Antonine Maillet honoured by French President Emmanuel Macron at an official ceremony in Paris.