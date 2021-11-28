Skip to Main Content
52:25Big Tree Hunt

Big Tree Hunt

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • 52:25

TJ Watt is a bit of a modern Lorax. He uses his camera to protect old-growth trees in British Columbia, capturing the ancient giants before -- and after -- they’ve been cut down. It’s all in the hopes of raising enough public pressure that the B.C. Government will end old growth logging. But why are these ancient trees being logged in the first place? And what’s going to happen next? Follow producer Brad Badelt as he speaks to people from all sides of this complicated issue, from logging supporters to ecological activists; forestry experts to policy makers, and joins TJ and his camera on their bushwhacking hunt for the next Big Tree.

