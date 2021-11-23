Skip to Main Content
Front Burner27:17Tensions swell on Wet'suwet'en territory

Tensions swell on Wet'suwet'en territory

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 27:17

Yesterday, demonstrators and journalists appeared in a northern B.C. court after spending the weekend in jail for their presence at a resistance camp in Wet’suwet’en territory. The RCMP arrested dozens of people and cleared the camp last week. It had been blockading a key work site for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. Hundreds of workers had been stranded after the blockade was erected. The police were enforcing an injunction from a civil court that said Coastal GasLink should be able to continue its work. Today, attorney Kris Statnyk explains that the legal battle happening over the land is incredibly complex, because even the Canadian legal system holds contradictory positions on this issue. And the Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood explains what’s been happening on the front lines.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:49

B.C. pilot describes 'unbelievable' damage in flood-hit Sumas Prairie

CBC News

14 hours ago
1:05

SUV crashes into Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing 5

News

23 hours ago
2:01

Death toll from B.C. mudslide climbs to 4 as cleanup efforts continue

The National

1 day ago
1:14

A dad reunites with his 11-year-old daughter whom he hasn't seen for seven years

CBC News Calgary

3 days ago
1:40

This artificial intelligence companion was designed to be 'a perfect wife' | The Machine That Feels

Documentaries

19 days ago

now