Front Burner22:08Minority Report: What to watch for as the House returns

Minority Report: What to watch for as the House returns

  • 8 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:08

The Conservative Party is objecting to Parliament’s new mandatory vaccination policy. Its leader, Erin O’Toole, is fending off attacks on his leadership. And the Liberals are being accused of benefiting from unfair advantages in the House. This is just some of what’s playing out as Parliament returns for the first time since June and the federal election. CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton breaks down the new political season for us.

