What Canada's win over Mexico means for World Cup chances

Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, editor-in-chief of Between The Sticks, joins Signa Butler to break down the Canadian men's national soccer team's historic win against Mexico in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Canada is in 1st place after the win, leaving top-3 favourites Mexico and the United States with ground to make up when the next round of matches come in late January.