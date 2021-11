A group of young Chinese-Canadians is embracing their culture through food and finding community along the way

Ken Yau, Rachel Tong, and Jamie Fung are first and second-generation Chinese-Canadians who are learning to make the Hong Kong dishes they grew up with — and sharing their journey on social media. As part of our Rediscovering Culture series, we got them in the kitchen together to cook a Hong Kong diner classic, and find out how they are reconnecting to their roots through the making and sharing of the food they love.