New Brunswick News at 6: Cardy, Higgs hold updates on Day 4 of strike

Striking government employees form picket lines across the province. The Higgs government has cancelled tomorrow's throne speech, which could make it easier to pass back-to-work legislation. People 65 and older can now book an appointment for a vaccine booster dose. And if you slept in this morning, this might be why: Bell accidentally 'fell back' one week too early.