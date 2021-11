Reactions to Kyle Beach coming forward publicly, aftermath of Chicago sexual abuse scandal | Bring It In

Host Morgan Campbell is joined by ‘Bring It In’ panellists Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin, to discuss their reactions to the Chicago sexual abuse scandal, Kyle Beach coming forward publicly, the aftermath of the scandal that has seen the resignations of Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman, and the unanswered questions about how the NHL and NHLPA plan to move forward with handling abuse allegations.