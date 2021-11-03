Ancestors Calling

Radio

53:30

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Many of the popular musical styles you listen to today -- funk, jazz, blues, rock and hip-hop -- they’re all Black art forms. Music is indebted to Black brilliance. It’s hard to imagine modern music without its African influences. And if you trace the song lines of those styles back to their birthplace, and up from their roots on Turtle Island, you’ll uncover worlds and stories you never knew existed -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he brings you songs to journey out into, through and beyond the world. It's music to bring with you on your travels.