Margaret Atwood and Omar El Akkad: Beyond Dystopia

Ideas53:59Margaret Atwood and Omar El Akkad: Beyond Dystopia

  • 7 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:59

Dystopian versus utopian. Description versus prescription. Ideology versus art. As geopolitical and climate crises deepen, what role should writers play? A conversation with novelists Margaret Atwood and Omar El Akkad as part of the first annual PEN Graeme Gibson Talk. *This episode originally aired on Oct. 13, 2021.

