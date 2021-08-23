One company’s dominance over rental housing in Canada’s North | CBC.ca Loaded
One company’s dominance over rental housing in Canada’s North
6 hours ago
In Yellowknife and Iqaluit, as much as 80% of private, multi-unit rental housing is owned by one company: Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund. Today, why some tenants say that’s a big problem, and what this story says about the challenges facing renters across Canada.