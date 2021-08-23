Skip to Main Content
Front Burner20:43One company’s dominance over rental housing in Canada’s North

One company’s dominance over rental housing in Canada’s North

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 20:43

In Yellowknife and Iqaluit, as much as 80% of private, multi-unit rental housing is owned by one company: Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund. Today, why some tenants say that’s a big problem, and what this story says about the challenges facing renters across Canada.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

5:39

Andre De Grasse flies to Diamond League 100m race victory

Track and Field

1 day ago
4:38

Edmonton's Arop bests Olympic gold and silver medallists in Diamond League 800m race

Track and Field

2 days ago
10:10

How are we going to get through the delta variant? Dr. Peter Lin breaks it down

CBC News Newfoundland

2 days ago
1:58

Canadian airlines struggle to return to regular service

The National

2 days ago
0:09

Baby handed over wall to U.S. soldiers at Kabul airport

News

3 days ago

now