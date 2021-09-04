FLASHBACK: New and Notable Podcasts, April 2021

Radio

53:24

This week, we're sharing our New and Notable episode from April of this year. You know what they say: April showers bring new podcasts. And it's our job to pick you a bouquet of the freshest ones! Our latest New and Notable list features brand new shows and returning favourites alike. Hear a bilingual new audio adaptation of Romeo and Juliet starring Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o. Plus, ever heard of that time Canada fought a war with Denmark...with whiskey? And if you're not sick of vaccine arguments yet, we've got the story of one that's over a century old. Featuring: Cocaine and Rhinestones, Romeo y Julieta, The Experiment, Still Processing, and The Secret Life of Canada.