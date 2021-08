How Black Owned Toronto went from an Instagram page to a storefront

It started with an Instagram page and a goal to support more Black-owned businesses. One year later, hundreds of products from dozens of Black owned businesses can be found under one roof. Black Owned Toronto now has its own storefront at Scarborough Town Centre. Talia Ricci caught up with CEO Kerin John about her journey over the past year and her plans to expand this concept even further.