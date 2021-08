CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Fecal bacteria counts prompt 13 no-swim advisories at Parlee Beach so far this summer

High counts of fecal bacteria have led to 13 no-swim advisories at Parlee Beach so far this summer, a record since test results became publicly available. Two years after a legionnaires’ outbreak in Moncton, a registry of cooling towers is still not in place. And construction is set to start on a container village in Saint John.