Skip to Main Content
Menu
Tokyo 2020
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Home
Video
Schedule/Results
Medals
Sports
Team Canada
Athletes
Paralympics
Watch Live
Video
Channels
Home
News
Olympics
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
Docs
Women's Handball - Gold Medal Match | CBC.ca Loaded
Olympics
Live
Women's Handball - Gold Medal Match
Olympics
6 days
Live in
6 days
Women's Handball - Gold Medal Match
In 6 days
Olympics
live
Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Recommended for you
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Live
Olympic Games Primetime - Featuring Track and Field
Olympics
5 hours ago
Live
Canoe Sprint - W/M Preliminary - Day 10
Olympics
3 hours ago
Live
Table Tennis - Men's Team round of 16 - Day 10 Session 1
Olympics
3 hours ago
2:31:00
Wrestling - W/M Preliminary Round - Day 10
Olympics
2 hours ago
Live
Women's Volleyball - United States vs Italy - Preliminary Round
Olympics
2 hours ago
Live
Men's Water Polo - Greece vs United States - Preliminary Round
Olympics
1 hour ago
Live
Weightlifting - Women's 87kg and +87kg Group B
Olympics
41 minutes ago
Live
Baseball - Israel vs Rep. of Korea - Knockout stage
Olympics
36 minutes ago
Live
Women's Field Hockey - Australia vs India - Quarterfinals
Olympics
36 minutes ago
Live
Sailing - Day 10
Olympics
36 minutes ago
Live
Trending Now
The incredible moment when 2 high jumpers decide to share Olympic gold
Athletics
13 hours ago
1:26
De Grasse wins 100m bronze with blazing finish, Italy's Jacobs takes gold
Track and Field
15 hours ago
5:55
Andre De Grasse advances to 100m semifinals with fastest time of all heats
Track and Field
2 days ago
2:53
Pamela Ware fails to advance to finals after failed dive
Diving
2 days ago
0:55
Olympic champion Connor Fields taken to hospital after brutal BMX crash
BMX
3 days ago
1:58
;
now