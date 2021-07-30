Bike polo is a thing and it's happening in Whitehorse

News

4:28

CBC Yukon's George Maratos spoke to Ashwin Freyne about the ethos and origins of the Whitehorse Hardcourt Bike Polo Club. Freyne describes the sport's roots in sixth century India, the innovations made by bored bike messengers in Seattle in the late 1990s, and why "Give blood, play polo" bumper stickers are apt. "It's about as violent as you'd expect, but way easier than you think."