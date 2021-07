CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Restaurateurs anticipate boost in business when COVID restrictions lift Friday at midnight

New Brunswick restaurateurs are looking forward to a much-needed boost in business when COVID restrictions are lifted on Friday at midnight. A Fredericton business owner says he’s been targeted by vandals six times in as many months - and he’s not alone. And blueberry producers in New Brunswick and Quebec say they didn’t ask for increased pesticide limits being proposed by Health Canada.