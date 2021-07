While You Were Sleeping: Penny Oleksiak wins bronze, Simone Biles and Ellie Black news, and a look inside athlete quarantine

Penny Oleksiak wins her sixth Olympic medal, making her the most decorated Canadian summer Olympian ever; Simone Biles pulls out of all-around citing mental health reasons, Ellie Black sprains ankle; Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs describes her ‘inhuman’ quarantine experience in Tokyo.