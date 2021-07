CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Trudeau recommits to push province to fund abortions at Fredericton clinic

July 27, 2021 | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Moncton, where he promised to push New Brunswick to fund abortion services at Clinic 554. Harvey’s Catharine Pendrel finished 18th in mountain biking at the Tokyo Olympics, six months after having a baby. Plus, tickets to the Harvest Music Festival successfully went on sale for the second time.