WorkSafeNB cautions employers against removing COVID restrictions too fast after move to green

WorkSafeNB is advising employers to slowly peel back workplace restrictions after the province goes into the green phase of COVID recovery. Plus, the Green Party has chosen a candidate for the federal riding of Fredericton, after the defection of MP Jenica Atwin. And the construction of a new bridge linking Moncton and Riverview is half-finished.