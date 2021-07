Team Canada: Homecoming

A connected homecoming celebration where we bring together Canadians to cheer on Team Canada’s return after the Olympics. We will live simulcast from Toronto with a new take on a traditional homecoming celebration. This starts with a connected pep rally for our athletes, family, and alumni as we recount their glory moments from the Games, followed by a double-headliner performance casted from multiple cities for Olympic fans across the country.