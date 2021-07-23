The Deepfaking of Anthony Bourdain

Skip to Main Content
Deepfake technology — the use of algorithms to create realistic copies of people in video, audio, or photography — is once again in the spotlight. That's after Morgan Neville's documentary Roadrunner used the technology to copy the voice of the late Anthony Bourdain. MIT Technology Review's senior A.I. editor, Karen Hao, breaks down the risks for how we perceive our reality.

