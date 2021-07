Watch this GoPro footage of paddlers on the Wiliideh (Yellowknife) River

1:01

Grab a seat in the boat with Yellowknife's Aimee Guile and Nathan Ensing as they navigate whitewater on a recent 260 km paddle trip down the Wiliideh (Yellowknife) River. Guile said it was "intense to say the least" but their paddle skills brought them home safe and sound.