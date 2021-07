CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Lexi Daken’s parents given non-disclosure ultimatum to access her hospital records

July 21, 2021 | Lexi Daken’s parents will get access to her hospital records, but only if they promise to keep them secret. Plus, the province wants more time to meet Ottawa’s coal phase-out deadline. And a Maine business is ready to connect Canadians to thousands of mailed packages once the border reopens.