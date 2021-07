Fly over Whitehorse in an open cockpit vintage biplane from 1942

Take a ride with the CBC's Gordon Loverin in an open cockpit Boeing Stearman bi-plane built in 1942. Klondike Airways is offering vintage biplane tours in Whitehorse all summer. "Most people don't care where they go in the aircraft, they're just happy to be in it," says pilot Kelly Collins.