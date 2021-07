The National On Demand: Canada’s wildfire fight, Olympic worries, Bezos’ space flight

July 20, 2021 | Hundreds of wildfires are burning across Canada, putting thousands of people at risk, and it’s getting harder to fight them. Athletes may be excited about the opening of the Olympics, but residents are more worried the event will become a superspreader event. Plus, billionaire Jeff Bezos took a short space flight, but what does it mean for the general public?