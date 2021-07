CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Mystery brain disease fact-finding mission, Eco Market, Mi'kmaq cultural centre

A team of journalists is reaching out to 50,000 households to try to learn more about a mystery neurological illness that's sickened at least 48 New Brunswickers. Community gardeners at the Ville Cooperative opened their second annual Eco Market. Plus, why the Elsipogtog Mi'kmaq Cultural Centre is inviting the public to come learn more about Mi'kmaq culture.